On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Sold by Durable Capital Partners LP

Durable Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,958,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001,162 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 0.31% of ON worth $64,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ON by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ON by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of ON by 646.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ON from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

ON Price Performance

NYSE ONON traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,709. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.15.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.31 million. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

