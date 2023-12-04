Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ONCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.30 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.29% and a negative net margin of 6,330.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.