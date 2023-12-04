Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Rating Increased to Buy at Brookline Capital Management

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Brookline Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.30 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

NASDAQ ONCT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.33. 148,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,609. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a market cap of $19.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.29% and a negative net margin of 6,330.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

