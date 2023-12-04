Open Text (TSE:OTEX) PT Raised to C$53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Open Text (TSE:OTEX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of OTEX opened at C$54.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.20. Open Text has a 52-week low of C$37.40 and a 52-week high of C$57.96.

Get Open Text alerts:

About Open Text

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.