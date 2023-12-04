Open Text (TSE:OTEX) PT Raised to C$53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Open Text (TSE:OTEX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Open Text Stock Performance
Shares of OTEX opened at C$54.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.20. Open Text has a 52-week low of C$37.40 and a 52-week high of C$57.96.
About Open Text
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Open Text
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.