Oppenheimer Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $240.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim restated a sell rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.71.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $185.97 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,120 shares of company stock valued at $37,125,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 54.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

