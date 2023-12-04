Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Hits $74.09 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Orchid has a market cap of $74.09 million and $7.78 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0756 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00016015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,590.83 or 0.99974542 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010287 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008394 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07585898 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $3,064,878.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

