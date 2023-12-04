Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,066,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 2,213,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.0 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

DOGEF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.26. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $103.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.00.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

