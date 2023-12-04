Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,066,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 2,213,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.0 days.
Ørsted A/S Stock Performance
DOGEF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.26. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $103.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.00.
Ørsted A/S Company Profile
