Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 69,407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 47.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 26,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $69.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average of $64.14. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $80.51.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.