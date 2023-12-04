Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Purchases 344 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 16,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 0.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 76,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 71,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.52.

Shares of NEM opened at $40.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -155.34%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,366 shares of company stock worth $1,235,710. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

