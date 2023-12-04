Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 143 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust lifted its position in Target by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.1% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 27.3% in the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $459,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.39.

NYSE TGT opened at $134.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.32. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

