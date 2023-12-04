Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 16,400 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

VOD stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Read Our Latest Report on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.