Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 285 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $42.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.