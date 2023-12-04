Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Bought by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.23% of Pacira BioSciences worth $41,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 332,486.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 149,619 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 101,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 22,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCRX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,781. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $163.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

