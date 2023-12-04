Palisade Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare makes up about 1.5% of Palisade Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.76% of Acadia Healthcare worth $55,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,700,000 after purchasing an additional 131,959 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,626,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,540,000 after acquiring an additional 850,056 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 117.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 19.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,811,000 after acquiring an additional 504,572 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Healthcare

In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $6,845,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $6,845,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $931,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,130 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,350,325. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,995. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $73.71.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $750.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

