Palisade Capital Management LP Buys 45,877 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,877 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Renasant were worth $29,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Renasant by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Renasant by 803.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Renasant by 515.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 4,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Renasant Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:RNST traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.04. 13,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,809. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $166.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

