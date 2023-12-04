Palisade Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Littelfuse makes up about 1.9% of Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $70,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.3 %

LFUS traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $239.55. 5,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,242. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.51. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.16 and a 52-week high of $309.94. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 21.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

