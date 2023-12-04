Palisade Capital Management LP Grows Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Palisade Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the quarter. EastGroup Properties comprises about 1.2% of Palisade Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $46,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $176.23. 53,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,383. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.83. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $188.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James raised EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

