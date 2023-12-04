Palisade Capital Management LP Raises Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 665,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,579 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Buckle were worth $23,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Buckle by 733.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Buckle by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In related news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk bought 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,102.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BKE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,844. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

