Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

PARR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

PARR opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.12. Par Pacific had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 64.64%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

