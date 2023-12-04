Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stake Raised by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $435.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,615. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $281.19 and a twelve month high of $441.09.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

