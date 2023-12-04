Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 3,143 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $130.44 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,924 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.