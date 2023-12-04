Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

In related news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,475,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,421,000 after acquiring an additional 351,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,558,000 after purchasing an additional 147,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Patterson Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,034,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,182,000 after buying an additional 102,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,246,000 after buying an additional 56,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after buying an additional 46,399 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

