Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Bought by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Penumbra worth $32,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 13.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 172.2% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 93.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.25.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.76, for a total transaction of $2,887,814.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total transaction of $40,968.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,058.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.76, for a total transaction of $2,887,814.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,150 shares of company stock worth $5,414,523. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEN stock opened at $227.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.68. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.93 and a 52 week high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $270.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

