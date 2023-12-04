Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) CEO Purchases $21,480.00 in Stock

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Duff purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $21,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,416.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:PESI opened at $7.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $96.77 million, a P/E ratio of -64.45 and a beta of 0.75. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PESI shares. TheStreet lowered Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perma-Fix Environmental Services

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

(Get Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.