Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lifted by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.9% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.55. 16,254,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,855,393. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

