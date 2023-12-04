Piper Sandler Cuts Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $75.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CBRL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.56. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $62.69 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $823.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,991,000 after acquiring an additional 331,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $18,944,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5,734.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,753 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 134,906 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 126,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

