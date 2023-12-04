PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.18

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.18 and last traded at $93.18, with a volume of 1022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. StockNews.com downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PJT

PJT Partners Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.56.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1,625.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 67.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 423.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.