Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires 10,276 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $21,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 103.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.57.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $216.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

