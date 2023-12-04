Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,669,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
American Express Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $173.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.94. The company has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $182.15.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.
American Express Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Express
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- The truth about Lululemon earnings: Suddenly in bearish crosshair
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Doing Your Holiday Shopping? These Stocks Might Make Great Gifts
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: FIGS has healthy growth prospects
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.