Polar Capital Holdings Plc Boosts Holdings in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 3.10% of Akoya Biosciences worth $11,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $2,666,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,189,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akoya Biosciences by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 44,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKYA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Frederic Pla bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Up 7.5 %

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $231.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.43. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 121.74% and a negative net margin of 78.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Akoya Biosciences Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

