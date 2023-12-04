Polar Capital Holdings Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.18% of Littelfuse worth $13,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,264,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $238.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.51. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.16 and a 12-month high of $309.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 21.02%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

