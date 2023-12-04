Polar Capital Holdings Plc Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 35.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,377 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $345,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $44.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

