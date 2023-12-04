Polar Capital Holdings Plc Makes New Investment in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,700,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 4.09% of X4 Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

XFOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $0.74 on Monday. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 199,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $145,657.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 876,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,733.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 199,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $145,657.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 876,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,733.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Dibiase sold 67,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $49,417.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,916.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,676 shares of company stock valued at $410,151. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

