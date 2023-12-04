Polar Capital Holdings Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $15,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECK. B. Riley decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $38.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

