Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 105,395 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,395 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BAC opened at $30.70 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $242.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.