Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 250,000 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 759,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $19,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 127.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 699,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38.

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 650.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $29,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,238 shares of company stock worth $44,760. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

