Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 832 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $44,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Penumbra by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Penumbra by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $142,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,134,151.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.66, for a total transaction of $128,165.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,866.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total transaction of $142,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,134,151.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,150 shares of company stock worth $5,414,523 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PEN opened at $227.75 on Monday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.93 and a 1-year high of $348.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.68.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $270.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.25.

View Our Latest Report on Penumbra

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.