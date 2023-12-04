Polar Capital Holdings Plc Trims Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,063 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Cannae were worth $11,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cannae by 9.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cannae by 2.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,941,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,085,000 after buying an additional 311,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cannae by 398.9% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 101,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 81,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cannae

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,601.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $18.64 on Monday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.88). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

