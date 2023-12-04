Polar Capital Holdings Plc Trims Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 925,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $454,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $454,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 10,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.20. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.52% and a negative net margin of 113.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.