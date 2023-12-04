Portolan Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Portolan Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Nutanix worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Trading Down 2.2 %

Nutanix stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.80. 547,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,488. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,543,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,890,819.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at $17,905,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,543,572.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,979 shares of company stock worth $20,114,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

