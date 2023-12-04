Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $6.11 Million in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 421,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Celestica stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.61. 524,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

