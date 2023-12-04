Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $7.35 Million in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 139.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,156.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 over the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

NYSE:DAR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.68. 554,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,054. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.30. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $56.79.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

