Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 354,368 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Portolan Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 354,368 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 4.16% of Identiv worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 14.3% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 765,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 95,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Identiv by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 1,825.0% during the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 331,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 314,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 8.8% during the second quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 434,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Identiv Stock Performance

Identiv stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.97. 5,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,890. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $161.49 million, a P/E ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.53. Identiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $9.66.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Identiv Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

