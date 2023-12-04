Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 9,966 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Portolan Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,966 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,556. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $161.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.57 and a 200-day moving average of $143.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

