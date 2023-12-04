PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) is Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s 10th Largest Position

Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 95.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the period. PPG Industries makes up approximately 1.5% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in PPG Industries by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1,010.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,118 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.34. 172,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,208. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.14.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

