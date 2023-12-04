Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New $534,000 Investment in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $15.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.20.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

