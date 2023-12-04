ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $35.39

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.39, but opened at $33.00. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 2,226,785 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $272.75.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOIL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 318.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 69.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5,556.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.