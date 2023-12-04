ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $15.90

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.90, but opened at $16.37. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 19,117,336 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.324 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Featured Stories
