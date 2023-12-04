ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $15.90

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.90, but opened at $16.37. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 19,117,336 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.324 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $59,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

