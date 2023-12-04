Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

PLX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE PLX opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.51 million, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.17. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 62.80%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dror Bashan acquired 64,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $90,322.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,522.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

