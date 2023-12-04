Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Lowered to $40.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 174.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

